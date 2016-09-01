OSCE Foreign Ministers to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict today

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Informal meeting of foreign ministers of the OSCE countries to be held in the Germany's Potsdam.

Report informs, the main themes are expected to become security issues, including arms control and the fight against terrorism, the resolution of the crisis in Ukraine and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, preparation for the OSCEMinisterial Councilmeeting in Hamburg in December 2016.

The initiative to hold an informal ministerial meeting made by Germanywhich took over theOSCE Chairmanship in2016. Such an event is not a traditional - usually ministers meet once a year, in December. Earlier this informal meeting was held only during the chairmanship of Kazakhstan in 2010.

Despite the fact that the meeting is designated as a ministerial, not all countries will be represented by foreign ministers: Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov will come from Russia, Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken from USA.

The German presidency has not submitted a complete list of participants, however, according to the foreign ministries of the countries, Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandyan, and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin are expected to attend the meeting.