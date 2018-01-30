 Top
    OSCE CiO: We'll pay maximum attention to Nagorno-Karabakh and other protracted conflicts

    'We will assist in solving existing conflicts in OSCE area'

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The priority task of Italy during the OSCE presidency in 2018 will be assistance to resolve the protracted conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

    Report informs, Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano told the RIA Novosti visiting Ukraine and Russia for the first time as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

    "During our presidency, we will pay maximum attention to the crisis in Ukraine and to the protracted conflicts in the OSCE area (Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, Georgia). The priority task will be to find solutions to the Ukrainian crisis", Alfano said. 

