    OSCE CiO: Minsk Group on the Karabakh conflict not only possible format

    'Our position continues policy of previous OSCE chairing country'

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The current Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano does not consider the Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement to be the only possible format.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, Alfano said at a press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

    "We support efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, but we do not think that this is the only possible format, however we think that our position continues the policy of the previous OSCE chairing country (Austria - ed.) And we believe that this is fair", he stressed.

