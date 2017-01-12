OSCE Chairperson to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman Sebastian Kurtz will discuss the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement during his visit to Moscow.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, S. Kurtz will pay a visit to Moscow on January 17-18. During the visit, he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"During the visit it is planned to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as issues of cooperation in OSCE area, taking into account the challenges posed by regional conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", - said Zakharova.