OSCE Chairperson-in-office: Settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus requires general commitment of all key actors

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Settlement of conflicts in the South Caucasus requires general commitment of all key actors."

Report informs, OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Foreign Minister of Serbia, Ivica Dačić said, speaking at the closing session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) in Helsinki.

Ivica Dačić stressed that, the OSCE, in turn, can contribute to prevent a military escalation of protracted conflicts in the region and to take steps to improve the lives of people suffering from the consequences of these conflicts.

Today the 24th annual session of the OSCE PA (Parliamentary Assembly) in Helsinki completed. Following the meeting adopted a final declaration.