    OSCE Chairperson: Necessary to restore confidence in the OSCE area

    OSCE can contribute to establishment of security and cooperation in Europe© Getty Images/ Elvis Barukcic

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is able to contribute to the establishment of security and cooperation in Europe. Report informs, Austrian Foreign Minister presiding in the OSCE, Sebastian Kurtz said, speaking at the opening of the 24th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

    According to him, organizing the meetings and realizing field missions, the OSCE is becoming a unique platform.

    According to him, it is necessary to restore confidence in the OSCE area.

