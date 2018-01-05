OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to present the priorities for OSCE to Permanent Council

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairperson-in-Officeç Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano to present chairmanship priorities in Vienna on Thursday, January 11.

Report informs, the OSCE Secretariat has said.

Earlier it was reported that Italy, which from January 1 adopted Austria's chairmanship in the OSCE, promised to continue efforts to resolve a number of protracted conflicts in the region, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Italy would also continue strengthening the OSCE’s work to address other protracted conflicts through the existing formats: Geneva International Discussions on dealing with the consequences of the 2008 conflict in Georgia; the 5+2 Transdniestrian settlement talks; and the work of the Minsk Group and the efforts of its three Co-Chairs in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", minister Angelino Alfano said.

Notably, since January 1, Italy presides in OSCE for a period of one year.