 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE Chairperson in office met with Minsk Group cochairs

    Dačić pledged the support of Serbia’s OSCE Chairmanship to his Representatives and the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group

    BELGRADE, 21 May 2015 – The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić, received in Belgrade today the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America and Pierre Andrieu of France, as well as the Representatives of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, his Personal Representative on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, and his Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Ambassador Angelo Gnädinger.

    Dačić pledged the support of Serbia’s OSCE Chairmanship to his Representatives and the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group, expressing his appreciation for their work.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi