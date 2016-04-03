OSCE Chairperson calls on the sides in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to cease hostilities immediately

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is actively involved in the efforts to de-escalate the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs citing the OSCE press-service.

"He is extremely concerned about the situation, as the ceasefire violations seem to have reached a new quality compared to previous years"- the statement said.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandjan and will also speak to the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov.



Steinmeier is calling on the sides to cease hostilities immediately.