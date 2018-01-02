OSCE Chairman: We will continue to make efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within framework of Minsk Group

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italy, which since January 1 took over chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe from Austria, has promised to continue its efforts to resolve a number of protracted conflicts, including Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs citing OSCE website.

"Italy would also continue strengthening the OSCE’s work to address other protracted conflicts through the existing formats: the Geneva International Discussions on dealing with the consequences of the 2008 conflict in Georgia; the 5+2 Transdniestrian settlement talks; and the work of the Minsk Group and the efforts of its three Co-Chairs in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", the Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said.