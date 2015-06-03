OSCE Chairperson-in-office: There are other issues that are not so important than status

 Top
    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I said it in Baku and want to repeat in Yerevan too. There are other issues that are not so  important than status and the discussion of them are important. These include issues relating to the search for the missing people and the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons. However, it needs to strengthen the peace and to fulfill the terms of the ceasefire."

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Ministry of foreign affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic said it at the press conference held during his visit to Yerevan.

    Commenting on the idea of increasing the number of OSCE Minsk Group, I.Dacic said: "It is not a new proposal. It is important for participants to come consensus in order to accept the proposal. Perhaps we will evaluate it."

    OSCE Chairperson-in-office said that the participants of the process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must comply with their obligations.

