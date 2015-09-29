​OSCE chairman strongly condemned the recent escalation of the line of contact

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, met the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France), and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, in New York today.

"Report" according to the official OSCE website, ambassadors informed Dacic about the latest surge in violence and the talks they have held with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials since.

He strongly condemned the recent escalation, offering his condolences to the families of the victims, appealing to all to show maximum restraint and work towards de-escalation.

CiO Dacic expressed his full support to the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and Ambassador Kasprzyk, and reiterated their call for advancing negotiations on a lasting settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as for implementing confidence-building measures.

Holding the next presidential summit, as has been discussed, would be a good step in that direction, Dacic said.