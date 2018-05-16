OSCE carried out ceasefire monitoring exercise on Line of Contact

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Khojavend region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 16, ended with no incident.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.