    OSCE Chairperson-in-Office: “Karabakh conflict has a potential to escalate”

    We have a responsibility as possible to extinguish the danger

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ "The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has a potential to escalate." 

    Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters in Berlin before flying to the South Caucasus region.

    "In the year of the German presidency in the OSCE, we have a responsibility as possible to extinguish the danger - by ceasefire consolidation, on building confidence and imminent start of negotiations", said Steinmeier.

    Steinmeier's visit to the South Caucasus will start today.

    The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will arrive in Yerevan today, on June 30 will hold meetings in Baku and then to travel to Tbilisi.

