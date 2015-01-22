Organization of Islamic Cooperation signed a document on "Justice for Khojaly" campaign

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the 10th meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Islamic Cooperation member countries, which started in Istanbul, the document on cooperation of two institutions was signed by the Chairman of Islamic Cooperation Organization Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation and Secretary General of the Islamic Cooperation Organization Parliamentary Union Mahmud Erol Kılıch.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The protocol was signed by Elshad Iskenderov and Mahmud Erol Kilich.