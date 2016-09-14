Ordinary: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be settled only through diplomacy

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved not by force, but through negotiations.

The Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Fekete said at a press conference responding to a question of Report.

"The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is highly sensitive for Azerbaijan, since the conflict lasts more than 20 years. The Catholic Church has no problem to solve this issue, such a task may be taken only by politicians", Fekete said.

According to him, the motto of the forthcoming visit of the Pope in the region is "We are all brothers" and the Pope categorically against the military solution to the conflict.

"Nations need to come to the negotiating table and seek a way out of the situation", said the Ordinary.

Fekete quoted the Pope that "war and violence leads to more violence and war. Therefore, it is necessary to solve the problem through diplomacy."