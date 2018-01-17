One of UN priorities in year 2018 will be Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General António Guterres highlighted 12 areas of concern of the organization's activities for 2018 year.

Report informs, addressing to the members of the General Assembly, A. Guterres noted that for the year of his work as Secretary General, humanity has not progressed to peace.

Among the main problems to be addressed are the settlement of the conflicts in the Middle East and "frozen" conflicts in Europe, resolution of the refugee problem in Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Guterres urged removing the paralysis that has let European conflicts fester and freeze. According to him, taking into account the resources and capacities available to Europe, it is unjustifiable for conflicts in the region to persist.

"Resolving these situations requires pushing back the dangerous tide of nationalism, and revitalizing the relevant mediation initiatives - including the Normandy Format and Trilateral Contact Group on Eastern Ukraine, the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Geneva International Discussions related to Georgia and the “5+2” process on Transnistria", the UN chief added.