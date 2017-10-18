One of main sponsors of Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh dies

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Passed away the Russian entrepreneur Levon Hayrapetyan, one of the main sponsors of the Armenian separatists and terrorists located in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, relatives of the billionaire confirmed his death.

L. Hayrapetyan died on October 18 at age of 68. He will be buried in Moscow.

According to information, L. Hayrapetyan has been released from jail a while ago due to health problems.