One more name of person illegally visited Nagorno-Karabakh to be added to the "black list"

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Seth Kugel, who wrote an article for "The NewYorkTimes" newspaper, illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, violating the law of the State Border of the Republic of Azerbaijan. His name will be included in the list of unwanted persons. Report informs, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He spokesperson mentioned that, this article distorts the objective situation around the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and is disrespectful to readers of the "The NewYorkTimes" newspaper and to the rights of more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons affected by the bloody ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.

"It's regrettable that, "The NewYorkTimes" published such material", said H. Hajiyev.

He stressed that this article, "commissioned by circles of the Armenian lobby, doesn't reflect facts that the property of Azerbaijanis was plundered in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, cultural heritage, including monuments and places of worship belonging to Islam of the Azerbaijani people was destructed."

"We would like to remind the "The NewYorkTimes", writing about "tourist" trips to the occupied territories and publishing such material that, these territories being a zone of conflict, became a zone for realization of human trafficking, for production and trafficking of drugs, for arms trafficking and training terrorists", said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.