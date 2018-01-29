One more Armenian soldier dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ One more soldier of the Armenian armed forces has died in a mysterious way in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which is still under occupation.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian defence ministry said.

It was stated that the reason for the death of Hovsep Grigorian, born in 1998, is unknown. According to preliminary reports, the soldier passed away of the wound he got as a result of his careless handling of weapon.

The investigation is underway.