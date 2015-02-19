Ombudswoman issues statement on 23rd anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova issued a statement on occassion with the 23nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report informs, the statement reads:

“23 years have passed from the Khojaly genocide - one of the bloodstained pages of human history. On the eve of this terrible event, revealing the insidious acts of the perpetrators of the crime, delivering the information on Armenian vandalism and the truth of Azerbaijan to world community is of great importance.

The Khojaly genocide, which was a part of Armenian aggressive policy against Azerbaijan and resulted in mass violation of the norms and principles of international law, human rights and freedoms, is another terrible example of ethnic cleansing and genocide policy carried out by the Armenian nationalists and their supporters against Azerbaijan lasting for long years: "As the Soviet leadership did not give any political assessment to the demonstrations staged by the Armenians since February 1988, claiming annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, it led to the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani historical lands, including Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding seven districts. As a result, over 20,000 people were killed; more than 50,000 people were injured and became disabled; many Azerbaijani soldiers became prisoners of war and civilians were taken hostage; up to now one million Azerbaijanis are still living in their homeland as refugees and IDPs.

The crime committed in Khojaly by the Armenian armed forces together with the 366th motor-rifling regiment of former Soviet troops in Khankendi 20 years ago on the night from 25 to 26 February was one of the unprecedented events not only in the history of Nagorno-Karabakh war but also of the world wars due to its horrible results. The Khojaly tragedy - the act of genocide committed by Armenian aggressors against the Azerbaijani people, put an end to the life of 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 old people. 487 people were injured, 1275 civilians were taken captive, and 150 persons were missing. Fundamental human rights, basic right - right to life, of Azerbaijanis were violated in a mass scale."

Ombudsperson said that this mass violation of human rights should be assessed as a new stage of purposeful policy targeted the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. This savagery has no analogues in the history of humanity for unbelievable cruelty and inhuman punishment methods: 'The world community admits the justified position of the Azerbaijani side that its territories were occupied and Nagorno Karabakh belonging to Azerbaijan is practically out of its control and supports the restoration of territorial integrity. The fact that the Khojaly genocide followed by gross violations of human rights has not received legal recognition at the international level yet; no concrete measures have been taken against the terrorist acts provoke regret.

Efforts of international organizations towards the resolution of this conflict should be realized according to the norms and principles of international law without double standards. Sanctions should be imposed on Armenia by competent international organizations. Armenia should renounce its territorial claims and implement the provisions of international documents adopted in connection with this conflict as well as should stop occupation and aggression. Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the violated rights of refugees and IDPs should be restored and they should return to their native lands, captives and hostages should be liberated'.

The Statement is addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, European Commission, Council of Europe, Council of Europe, OSCE, International Ombudsman Institute, European Ombudsman Institute and Asian Ombudsman Association, International Peace Bureau, International Peace Federation, ombudspersons of foreign countries, embassies of Azerbaijan abroad, as well as the foreign embassies in Azerbaijan, and organizations of Azerbaijani Diaspora.