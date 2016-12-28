 Top
    OIC chief demands immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from occupied Azerbaijani lands

    Youssef bin al-Ottaimeen sent letter to foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Newly elected Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youssef bin al-Ottaimeen has sent a letter to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    OIC Secretary General-elect expressed his thanks to Elmar Mammadyarov for congratulation letter on the occasion of his election.

    Secretary General Youssef bin al-Ottaimeen in his letter once again stressed OIC’s position on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, condemned Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and demanded immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from occupied lands of Azerbaijan. 

