OIC Secretary General: Khojaly massacre was result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the commemoration of the massacre in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Iyad Ameen Madani, has paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 atrocity, Report informs citing OIC press-service.

The Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly tragedy was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia.

He referred to the resolution adopted by the 41st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in 2014, which considered the actions perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as crimes against humanity.

The Secretary General further reiterated the OIC’s full support to the "initiatives and efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to put an end to the occupation of its territories and to restore its territorial integrity".