OIC deems elections in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh illegal

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) released the statement regarding the illegitimate "elections", which will be held in Nagorno Karabakh, occupied by Armenians.

The statement says, "OIC over line with its principled position, deems the so-called elections for the “self-governing bodies” to be held in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 13 September 2015 illegal and in contravention of the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the OIC".

"It further reiterated the OIC’s continued support to the Republic of Azerbaijan for her efforts towards a political settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of the territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions and decisions" the OIC statement declares.