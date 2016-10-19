OIC Council of Foreign Ministers adopts a resolution on destruction of monuments in Azerbaijan's occupied territories

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The resolutions on the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as destruction and desecration of Islamic historical and cultural relics and shrines in the occupied Azerbaijan territories resulting from the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan were adopted at the 43rd Foreign Ministerial Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation taking place in Tashkent on 18-19 October, 2016.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The resolution underlines grave and profound concerns over the aggression by the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan which has resulted in the occupation of about 20 percent of the territories of Azerbaijan, continuation of this occupation and actions taken with a view of changing unilaterally the physical, demographic, economic, social and cultural character, as well as the institutional structure and status of those territories and the destruction, plunder and appropriation of the public and private property in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as illegal exploitation of the natural resources in those territories, illicit trade in such resources and products made out of these commodities.

İt also emphasizes the loss, destruction, removal, theft, pillage, illicit movement or misappropriation of cultural property in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as vandalism. The resolution says: "The Member states deeply distressed over the plight of more than one million Azerbaijani displaced persons and refugees resulting from the Armenian aggression and urged strict adherence to the Charter of the UN and full implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions. They reaffirmed commitment by all Member States to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

In the resolution the member states also expressed their concern over the actions perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied Azerbaijani territories as committed crimes against humanity, as well as any looting and destruction of the archaeological, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. They demand the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian forces from all occupied Azerbaijani territories including the Nagorno-Karabakh region according to the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In the resolution they called on the UN Security Council to recognize the existence of aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan; to take the necessary steps under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. It was also requested from the Member States do not allow to use their territories for transit to provide any supplies of arms and military equipment to Armenia.

In the resolution it was underlined that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be solved on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the generally accepted norms and principles of international low, the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and OSCE documents and decisions. It was decided to instruct the Permanent Representatives of Member States at the United Nations while voting at the UN General Assembly, to give full support to the issue of territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the resolution on Destruction and Desecration of Islamic historical and cultural relics and shrines in the occupied Azerbaijan territories resulting from the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Member States noted the fact that the culture, archaeology and ethnography are part and parcel of the history of Azerbaijan and its people and a source of the Islamic heritage. As such, the destruction of this heritage by Armenia was sharply criticized.

It is mentioned that such actions by the Republic of Armenia constitute a serious violation of the 1954 Hague Convention and its protocols for the Protection of Cultural Property in the event of Armed Conflict. In the document decisive and unconditional implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions no. 822(1993), 853(1993), 874(1993) və 884(1993) by the Republic of Armenia was demanded. The Member States also urged Armenia to cease any attempts to introduce Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage as its own, including at tourism fairs and exhibitions.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov represented Azerbaijan at the 43rd Foreign Ministerial Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.