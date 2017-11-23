Officers evade service in Armenia, 3 soldiers tried to commit suicide

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Officers of the Armenian army, who are on vacation, do not want to return to the duty points and try to evade the service under various pretexts.

Report informs, deputy battalion commander of the Armenian armed forces Levon Babayan was arrested for not returning from vacation.

Meanwhile, users of social networks in Armenia spread information that 13 of the 38 newly-called officers were punished for refusing to serve in the army, and their places of service were changed to other military units.

In addition, soldiers of the invader's army, not being able to withstand the difficulties of the service, are injuring themselves. So, serviceman Karen Arekelyan, shot himself in the leg. Armenian soldiers Garens Nazaryan and Samvel Sahakyan who committed the suicide attempt were placed in the hospital.

Although investigations are conducted in connection with the events, information is hidden from the public.