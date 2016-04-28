 Top
    Number of houses destroyed by Armenians reaches 76

    Armenian units continue to shell our residential areas

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Number of houses destroyed by Armenian armed units as a result of artillery shelling has reached 76. 

    Report was told in the Aghdam District Executive Power. 

    Starting from the evening hours of April 27, till 04.00 of April 28, Armenian units again shelled Azerbaijan's positions and residential areas of Tartar and Aghdam districts with 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars as well as 122 mm D-30 howitzers. 

    Azerbaijan Armed Forces struck adequately back to enemy's military installations in accordance with operational situation.

