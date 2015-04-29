Novruz Mammadov: We all know the OSCE Minsk Group can't solve Karabakh conflict

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Everyone knows, the Minsk Group can't solve the Karabakh problem."

Report informs, at the panel entitled "European unity and neighborhood policy" of III Global forum in Baku, said deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, head of the foreign relations department Novruz Mammadov.

According to N.Mammadov, today the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem referred to the monopoly of the Minsk Group: "Knowing this, we continue this process for a long time. Today, Western politicians have perceived their thoughts and interests of the international legal norms and think that everything should be as they say. If the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would find a fair solution, the following problems can be not occurred. It's possible that would not been many difficulties and conflicts in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine."

N.Mammadov added that, taking place in the world over the last 20-25 years, the process often pursue political, economic and geopolitical interests, rather than the rules and principles of international law: "This led to the current situation. Today, neither in the West nor in the Europe or any other part of the world in relation to this question does not express the opinion of the relevant international law. 25 years ago in about 10 countries around the world have been of concern hotspots. Now these countries about 50 and these processes don't occur themselves. They occur for several reasons."