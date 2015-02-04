Novruz Mammadov: US provides direct financial support to separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan often becomes the object of unfounded criticism of some Western politicians, who can't come to terms with the independent position of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said that in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Azerbaijan is building international relations on an equal and mutually beneficial basis, and Western countries, including the United States is not an exception, said N. Mammadov.

He stressed that Azerbaijan's position has no duality and official Baku always been a supporter of consistent dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration expressed bewilderment position of individual countries and pronounced policy of double standards.

N. Mammadov said that some foreign critics tend to demonize Azerbaijan.

The separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh has a direct financial support from the United States, whereas in similar situations in other parts of the continent, the United States pursues a policy of sanctions and prohibit their financial activities in these areas, N. Mammadov said.