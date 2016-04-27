Novruz Mammadov: 'I wish, international law could be at least relatively applied'

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan is an independent state for 25 years. Over these years, our country has contributed to peace. It refers to all fields'.

Report informs, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration & Head of Foreign Relations Department, Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said on the panel entitled "Establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism" today on the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

PA Deputy Chief said that holding of such event together with the UN is not the first: 'We have held such events. The United Nations has been established after World War II to establish peace in the world. We have created the Alliance of Civilizations as this civic organization failed to fulfill its mission. Believe me, negotiating in regard with the United Nations, they say that whom they serve. It has caused international tension. I wish, international law could be at least relatively applied. So, such a situation would not occur.

N.Mammadov said that they don't make serious effort to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: 'The UN has entrusted the issue to the OSCE Minsk Group. France, Russia and the US are represented there. In the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan has raised an issue to adopt a resolution on Karabakh. The OSCE Minsk Group was against it. In other words, they want to say that this issue should be resolved only in that organization. Armenia may have no claims regarding our territories. Over 760 thousand Azerbaijanis live there. No one mentions relevant international principles. We believe in good end'.