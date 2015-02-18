Warlick: No new proposals submitted to parties of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs did not submit any new proposals to the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the current regional visit. Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was announced by OSCE MG co-chairs James Warlick (US).
After talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, and commenting on journalists' questions about new proposals submitted by the OSCE Minsk Group, Warlick said: "No, it's just an opportunity to talk".
The mediators has visited the region this week. They held meetings in Baku on February 16, and visited Yerevan on February 17.
