Nikol Pashinyan's illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed at OSCE PA session

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The session of the OSCE PA on 7-11 July in Berlin will focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied territories, as well as his statements."

Report informs, vice president of the OSCE PA and the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the organization Azay Guliyev told journalists.

According to him, the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has always been the first issue in the agenda of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly: "It is natural. Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan are under the occupation of Armenia and we will raise this issue in OSCE until the end of occupation."

He noted that the OSCE is the only international organization that is currently engaged in the settlement of the conflict and in a way, carries out its mediation mission: "But there is not any result. So we will raise this issue at the OSCE PA. While speaking about current situation with Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia, Pashinyan and his team made very populist and emotional statement. Of course, it is euphoria arising from revolution. "

According to Guliyev, this euphoria will soon be weaken and the Armenian leadership will realize what the reality is: "So they will avoid such nonsense statements. Because these empty statements and rhetoric do not contribute to peace or peaceful settlement of problem. Surely, the Armenian leadership should understand this, and at the same time, great burden and responsibility falls to OSCE. Unfortunately, Pashinyan's visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, having a press conference there and holding military exercises a few days ago were not condemned and reacted by the OSCE Minsk Group. Of course, it does not please but seriously worries us. "