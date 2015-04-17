NGOs: 12 museums, 6 art galleries, 9 historical palaces destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/Armenian invaders issue captured historical and cultural monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories for their own.

Report informs, it was stated by the vice-president of the Association for Civil Society Development in Azerbaijan Veli Alibayov at the round table dedicated to the Day of International Monuments and Sites.

Today, historical monuments all over the world, including Azerbaijani suffer from conflicts.In the Middle East today ISIS not only killing people but also destroying ancient historical and cultural monuments, "- said V. Alibekov, adding that even during the Second World War historical and cultural monuments were not destroyed.

He stressed that the roundtable participants adopted an appeal, which is for drawing international attention to the destruction and unscrupulous appropriation and exposed as their own side of the Armenian historical and cultural monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Associate Professor of Institute of Tourism Minahanum Asadov noted that Azerbaijan has registered 6,308 historical monuments, of which 2 034 - republican, 65 - of the world, the rest - regional significance.

Roundtable participants called in circulation in the country every year to celebrate International Day for Monuments and Sites at the highest level, organizing various scientific and practical conferences, round tables, open doors, and other events.

The appeal also notes that as a result of German aggression on 17 thousand sq. km was captured and burned 12 museums, 6 art galleries, 9 palaces of historical significance.

Rare historical artifacts seized 40 thousand museums also captured.Also 152 places of worship, including 62 mosques were destroyed.4.6 million books and rare manuscripts in 927 libraries burned.

There are 13 monuments of world significance - 6 architectural and 7 archaeological, 292 Republican, 330 regional importance, various architectural, archaeological, monumental or other monuments are in the hands of the Armenians", said in the address.

In this regard, the participants of the table indicate the need for prevention of the destruction of historical and cultural monuments located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenian vandals.

It was emphasized that the mass destruction and falsification of Azerbaijani historical and cultural monuments contradicts to the Hague Convention, adopted in 1954, as well as articles of the UNESCO Convention on "Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage".

The roundtable participants require international organizations in adopted appeal to impose sanctions because of crimes against historical and cultural monuments committed by Armenians in the occupied territories, urged the world community to undertake urgent practical measures to prevent the destruction of Azerbaijani monuments by Armenian invaders.