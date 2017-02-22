Next provocation of Armenian armed forces averted - VIDEO

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 21, reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out provocation in the Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report was informed in press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Azerbaijani Armed Forces pre-identified and prevented the assault with preventive fire. The report says, enemy was forced to retreat with many dead and wounded.

No casualties are reported in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The ministry says, units of Azerbaijani Army control the situation along the frontline.