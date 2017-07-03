 Top
    Next monitoring will be held on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

    Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ On 4 July 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near the village Ashagy Veysalli (Fuzuli region).

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

