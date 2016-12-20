 Top
    Next monitoring will be held on line of confrontation of troops

    Ceasefire exercise will be launched in the direction of Qazakh region

    On 21 December 2016, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Qazakh region.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    The Personal Representative's field assistants Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Hristo Hristov and Peter Svedverg will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

