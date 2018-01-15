 Top
    Close photo mode

    Next monitoring will be held on line of confrontation of troops

    Ghenadie Petrica will carry out exercise from territory of Azerbaijan© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 16, 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near the village Saryjaly (Aghdam region).

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative`s field assistant Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi