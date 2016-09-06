Next monitoring will be held in confrontation line of troops

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE plans to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijan-Armenian troops. In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission plans to hold a monitoring on troops contact line at Omar mountain pass in the Goygol region of Azerbaijan on September 7.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg.

From the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Gennady Petrica and Simon Tiller.