Next ceasefire monitoring will be conducted on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ On 25 July 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz region.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense. The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan. The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.