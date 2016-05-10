Next ceasefire monitoring will be held on the line of confrontation of troops

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ. In accordance with its mandate, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is planning to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, west of the village of Tap Garakoyunlu, in Goranboy region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 11, 2016, Report informs.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and the Special Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Günther Bachler will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan controlled by its Armed Forces.

The Personal Representative and his field assistant, Peter Svedberg and the representative of the Chairperson-in-Office responsible directly for the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative Thomas Lenk will participate on the other side of the LOC, in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.