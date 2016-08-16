Next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ On 17 August 2016, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border close to the area of Tatly village of Aghstafa region.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedverg will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.