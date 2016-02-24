New website of 'Justice for Khojaly' international campaign launched

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ New website of 'Justice for Khojaly' International Campaign, which has been established in 2008 by the initiative of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva in order to inform the world community about the Khojaly genocide realities, has been launched.

Report was told in the press service of the fund.

In addition to many different features, the new website also plays role of comprehensive resource about Khojaly genocide. Thus, the website contains detailed information on condition of Khojaly before occupation, its geography, history, economy and demographic situation.

In addition, the website presents photo and video materials filmed by local and foreign correspondents at the scene after Khojaly genocide, witness statements, documentaries, articles published in the international press in 1992 on Khojaly events, studies by foreign authors, historical documents and other useful materials. Special presentation (in PowerPoint format), which has been made by 'Justice for Khojaly' International Campaign in regard with Khojaly events, has been posted on the website.

The campaign was announced upon the initiative of the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation for Intercultural Dialogue (ICYF-DC). General Coordinator Leyla Aliyeva opened the campaign May 8, 2008.