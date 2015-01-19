Nejdet Unuvar: "We feel sorrow for Black 20 January together with Azerbaijan"

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The head of Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Nejdet Unuvar issued a statement on January 20. Report was informed by the Embassy of Turkey in Azerbaijan, N.Unuvar called January 20 events as one of the most painful days of the Turkic world.

MP said that, January 20 is a black day not only for the Azerbaijanis, but also for the Turkish people.

As N.Unuvar added, Black January events were the darkest time for Azerbaijan before the rise of the sun: "We feel sorrow for 20 January together with Azerbaijan. I express my condolences to the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples on the occasion of January 20, Day of Mourning and let our brothers killed on that day rest in peace."