NATO Summit Declaration: We support territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ NATO countries remain committed to supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, this is stated in the Brussels Declaration of the NATO summit.

“We remain committed in our support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova. In this context, we continue to support efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus, as well as in the Republic of Moldova, based upon these principles and the norms of international law, the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Final Act. We urge all parties to engage constructively and with reinforced political will in peaceful conflict resolution, within the established negotiation frameworks”, - Declaration says.