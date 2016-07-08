NATO chief: We call on all parties to the Karabakh conflict to reduce tension

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We call on all parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to reduce tension, to renounce violence and continue to work to find a peaceful solution to the problem."

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Warsaw.

The Secretary General said that NATO supports peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict.

He also expressed hope that the issue will be reflected in the communiqué of NATO summit in Warsaw.