Ruling party: We appreciate Russian initiatives on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'We highly appreciate all initiatives put forward on the resolution of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'.

Report was told by Siyavush Novruzov, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

He considers Russian activity in the conflict resolution as a positive step.

S.Novruzov noted that organization of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents by Russia, initiative on the resolution of the conflict in stages, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the region as well as held meetings are positive steps: 'In the framework of Poland NATO summit, President Ilham Aliyev has met with US Secretary of State John Kerry and the OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs. I believe that solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in stages was discussed in the meetings. After April battles, Armenia, as well as the international community realized that frozen conflicts don't mean resolved conflicts.

That is, if a conflict is frozen, it may break out at any moment. April battles are its obvious case. On the other hand, the Armenian community was confident that if war begins, international organizations, separate states will act in the interests of Armenia. But they witnessed that the international community admitted occupation of Azerbaijani territories as well as war in these territories. International organizations have declared that April battles aren't aggression against Armenia's territory'.

NAP official said that Azerbaijan will liberate its lands early or late: 'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot continue for a long time. For more than 20 years, Azerbaijan hopes in a cease-fire. We are trying to find a peaceful solution to this conflict. If the conflict doesn't find solution in a short period, Azerbaijan may use alternative options. Our country has powerful army, Azerbaijan is a leading country in the region and has strong economic growth and potential. So, Azerbaijan can liberate its occupied territories at any moment. Peaceful solution of the conflict within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan may have good results for Armenia, too. After resolution of the conflict, relations can be established with Armenia as well as economic relations can be resumed. In fact, it is a chance for Armenia to come out of decay'.

S.Novruzov stressed that conflicts all over the world must be resolved within the territorial integrity of states.

Notably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has visited Azerbaijan on July 11. During the visit, he has met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. Mainly, settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed.