NAP comments on European Court's judgement on complaint of IDPs

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan" Party (NAP) Siyavush Novruzov commented towards the judgement of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the complaints of Azerbaijani IDPs.

Report informs S.Novruzov said that, the judgement of the European Court has a great importance.

YAP spokesman added that, the decision handed down by the Court confirms that Armenia is an occupier-country.

He encourages everyone to go to court, who have suffered as a result of Armenian occupation: "In order to restore their rights the European Court should be applied not only by Lachin IDPs, also internally displaced persons from other areas and refugees expelled from Armenia, as their homes, possessions and all acquired left in Armenia.

As a result of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh people caused considerable material damage. Their property was assumed by the Armenians, historical monuments and museums destroyed. All these facts should be documented and presented to the court."

A few days ago, Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights delivered its judgement on the complaint of Azerbaijani IDPs. According to the judgement, they had violated the rights of internally displaced persons, deprived of access to their property.

The case of Chiragov and Others vs. Armenia is pending at the European Court of Human Rights since April 2005 based on a claim of Azerbaijani IDPs who cannot return to their homes in Lachin region, where they were forced to flee in 1992 as a result of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.