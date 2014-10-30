Nagorno Karabakh territories to be cleared from mines by 2016

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno Karabakh territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia will be cleared from mines by 2016. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the director of USAID's Yerevan Office Karen Hilliard said it.

According to his words, the project on clearing mines from Nagorno Karabakh territories funded by USAID is underway. 251 different areas were cleared from mines from 2000 till now: "After signing the ceasefire agreement in 1994, 35-40 people were the victims of mines every year. 345 people have died since 1995. Five per cent of area is left uncleared from mines nowadays. I think, Nagorno Karabakh region will be fully cleaned from mines till 2016 by allocating 5 million dollars for the project by the "Halo Trust" organization," stated Hillard.