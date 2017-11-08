Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be discussed in Vienna - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed in Vienna during the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Report informs citing the press service of the OSCE Chairperson\s office, ministerial meeting will be held on December 7-8.

The press service stated that the upcoming ministerial meeting will not have a single thematic agenda.

"As in previous years, the Ministerial Council will not have a specific thematic agenda. The Austrian Chairmanship’s main priorities for the work of the OSCE this year will however steer the debates: Alongside defusing conflicts in the OSCE area, interventions may focus on fighting violent extremism and radicalisation, as well as on efforts to restore trust and confidence in the OSCE area. The Ministerial Council will therefore not have a formal agenda item on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Nevertheless, delegations have the opportunity to refer to the issue within their regular national statement. Several delegations did this in the past. In previous years, a meeting of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs also took place on the margins of the Ministerial Council", the chairman office stated.

The Ministerial Council will be chaired by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz. As in previous years, the second and third working sessions will however be chaired by the previous (German) and future (Italian) Chairmanships on behalf of the CiO.