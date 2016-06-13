Nagorno Karabakh conflict ncluded in report and bill of annual session of the OSCE PA in Tbilisi

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rapporteur of the OSCE PA on Political Affairs and Security, Swedish deputy Margareta Cederfelt presented a report and a draft resolution to be considered at the 25th Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi on July 1-5.

Report informs referring to the OSCE PA press service, the report and draft resolution included Nagorno-Karabakh problem and other unresolved conflicts in the region.

"Since so many international problems require real multilateral engagement, the gridlock and loss of trust we have recently seen across the OSCE area has had a tangible and negative impact on our mutual security,” Cederfelt said today. “Only by strengthening dialogue and political will can diplomatic efforts succeed in bringing together belligerent parties, resolving conflicts and addressing common threats", the Swedish MP states.

She said that the OSCE should utilize its full capacity to tackle such problems.

The resolution also points to conflicts and challenges of refugees and internally displaced persons in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova as requiring greater attention and political will.

Concern is also expressed over recent military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, with the resolution urging parliamentarians to encourage political will from the sides in the region to promote an agreement on confidence building-measures to reduce the risk for further hostilities.